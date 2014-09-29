(Adds U.S. response, fresh Observatory quote)
BEIRUT, Sept 29 U.S.-led air strikes hit grain
silos and other targets in Islamic State-controlled territory in
northern and eastern Syria overnight, killing civilians and
militants, a group monitoring the war said on Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
the strikes hit mills and grain storage areas in the northern
Syrian town of Manbij, in an area controlled by Islamic State,
killing at least two civilian workers.
Strikes on a building on a road leading out of the town also
killed a number of Islamic State fighters, said Rami
Abdulrahman, who runs the Observatory which gathers information
from sources in Syria.
The U.S. military said on Monday an American air strike
overnight targeted Islamic State vehicles in a staging area
adjacent to a grain storage facility near Manbij, and added it
had no evidence so far of civilian casualties.
"We are aware of media reports alleging civilian casualties,
but have no evidence to corroborate these claims," said Colonel
Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military's Central
Command. He promised that the military would look into the
report further, saying it took such matters seriously.
The United States has been bombing Islamic State and other
groups in Syria for a week with the help of Arab allies, and
hitting targets in neighbouring Iraq since last month. European
countries have joined the campaign in Iraq but not in Syria.
The U.S. military said the facility targeted was used by the
Islamic State as a logistics hub and vehicle staging area.
Manbij sits between Aleppo city in the west and the town of
Kobani on the northern border with Turkey, which Islamic State
has been trying to capture from Kurdish forces, forcing tens of
thousands of Syrian Kurds to flee over the frontier.
Syria's army also carried out air raids in Aleppo province
overnight, targeting areas east of Aleppo city with barrel bombs
and other projectiles, the Observatory said. The army also
carried out air strikes in Hama in western Syria.
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been battling
Islamist fighters around Aleppo, which is held by a number of
groups in Syria's ferocious civil war.
In eastern Syria, U.S.-led forces bombed a gas plant
controlled by the Islamic State outside Deir al-Zor city,
wounding several of the militant group's fighters, the
Observatory said.
The United States has said it wants strikes to target oil
facilities held by Islamic State to try to stem a source of
revenues for the group.
The raid hit Kuniko gas plant, which feeds a power station
in Homs that provides several provinces with electricity and
powers oil field generators, the Observatory said.
U.S.-led warplanes also hit areas of Hasaka city in the
north east and the outskirts of Raqqa city in the north, which
is Islamic State's stronghold.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Crispian Balmer)