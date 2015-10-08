(Adds chief of staff, rebel comments)
BEIRUT Oct 8 Syrian troops and allied militia
backed by Russian air strikes attacked rebels in the Ghab Plain
in western Syria on Thursday, and the army chief said a major
offensive was underway to recapture territory from insurgents.
The rebel advance into the Ghab region nearly two months ago
had threatened the coastal region vital to President Bashar
al-Assad's control of western Syria and catalysed Russia's
intervention on his side last week.
Ground forces targeted insurgent-held areas in the Ghab
Plain with heavy barrages of surface-to-surface missiles as
Russian jets bombed from above, the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel fighting there said.
Syrian armed forces "have launched wide-ranging attacks to
deal with the terrorist groups, and to liberate the areas which
had suffered from the terrorist rule and crimes," Lt. Gen. Ali
Abdullah Ayoub was quoted as saying by state media.
Ayoub did not specify the areas being targeted. He said new
fighting groups, including one called the Fourth Assault Corps,
had been set up to wage the campaign and the army now held the
military initiative.
The Observatory's head Rami Abdulrahman said an assault
launched by the army and its foreign allies on Wednesday in
nearby areas of Hama province had so far failed to make
significant gains, however.
"At least 13 regime forces were killed... The clashes also
killed 11 (rebel) fighters," he said in a statement, adding that
the numbers were expected to rise as more casualties were
confirmed.
Around 15 army tanks and armoured vehicles had been
destroyed or immobilised by rebel missile strikes, Abdulrahman
and an opposition activist on the ground said.
Wednesday's operation in Hama appeared to be the first major
assault coordinated between Syrian troops and militia on the
ground, and Russian warplanes and ships firing missiles from the
Caspian Sea.
The Ghab Plain, also in Hama, abuts a mountain range that
forms the heartland of Assad's Alawite sect.
Recapturing it from the alliance of rebel groups, including
al Qaeda's Nusra Front which thrust into the area in late July,
would help secure Assad's coastal heartlands and could provide a
platform to drive the rebels back from other areas.
A fighter from the Ajnad al-Sham insurgent group who uses
the name Abu al-Baraa al-Hamawi told Reuters that Russian jets
had been bombing since dawn. It was not the first time the
Russians had bombed the area, but this was their most ferocious
attack, he said, speaking via an Internet messaging service.
"There is an attempt by the regime to advance but the
situation is under our control," he said.
"God willing we will repeat the massacre of the north Hama
countryside as happened yesterday," Hamawi added, referring to
the strikes on the tanks. "We have faced more violent attacks
than this in the past."
Russian air strikes started last week and have mostly
focused in areas of western Syria where Assad has sought to
shore up his control after losing swathes of the rest of the
country to insurgents including the Islamic State group.
Russia says it is fighting Islamic State in Syria. But while
the group has been the target of some of its air strikes, it has
no foothold in the areas of western Syria targeted in the
attacks on Wednesday and Thursday.
