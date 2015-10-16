(Adds Syrian army statement)
* Aleppo offensive extends army's campaign across Syria
* U.S. official believes drone shot down was Russian
* Russia says planes returned to base, drone flights
"normal"
By Mariam Karouny and Orhan Coskun
BEIRUT/ANKARA, Oct 16 Turkey shot down a drone
on Friday in an incident highlighting the dangers of multiple
air combat operations over Syria, where government troops and
their allies backed by Russian jets have launched an offensive
against rebels near Aleppo.
The army offensive south of the city, backed by Hezbollah
and Iranian fighters, further expands its 10-day-old
counter-attack in western Syria against insurgents battling to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
The army campaign has been coordinated with Russian jets,
which began air strikes in support of Assad on Sept. 30, and
Syria's own air force.
A U.S.-led coalition of Western and Arab forces has been
flying combat missions over Syria for more than a year, while
Israeli jets have also struck targets in Syria during the
four-year-old civil war.
That has left Syria's airspace crowded with warplanes from
rival, or even hostile powers, pursuing competing military
strategies, heightening the risk of aerial confrontation.
Turkey's military said its jets shot down an unidentified
drone in Turkish air space near Syria on Friday.
A U.S. official said Washington believed it was of Russian
origin, but the Russian defence ministry said all of its planes
in Syria had safely returned to base and that all its drones
were operating "as planned". NATO said Turkey was investigating
where the drone came from.
The Turkish military said the aircraft it shot down had
continued on its course despite three warnings, in line with
Turkey's rules of engagement. Broadcaster NTV said it had come 3
km (2 miles) into Turkish air space.
Turkey has already complained of Russian warplanes violating
its air apace along the border with Syria earlier this month.
The Russian Defence Ministry said later on Friday it had
established direct contact with the Turkish military to avoid
incidents with flights near the border, Interfax news agency
reported.
Russia had set up a hotline between a base used by its air
force in Syria and the Israeli air force command centre to
coordinate on Syria flights.
The ministry also said it had agreed the technical details
for an agreement with the United States on flight safety over
Syria and a final memorandum would be signed soon.
ALEPPO ASSAULT
Russia's air strikes in Syria appear to have struck mainly
foreign-backed rebels rather than the Islamic State fighters
which Moscow say are the target of its campaign.
On Friday, Russian warplanes hit areas in support of the
army's offensive south of Aleppo, which lies around 35 km (20
miles) from the Turkish border.
The assault means the army is now pressing insurgents on
several fronts near Syria's main cities in the west, control of
which would secure Assad's hold on power even if the east of the
country is still held by Islamic State.
Control of Aleppo, still home to two million people, is
divided between the government and rebels. Friday's offensive
appeared to be aimed at an area south of Aleppo, rather than the
city itself.
"This is the promised battle," a senior military source in
Syria said of the offensive backed by hundreds of Hezbollah and
Iranian forces, which he said had made some gains on the ground.
It was the first time Iranian fighters had taken part on
such a scale in the Syrian conflict, he said, although their
numbers were modest compared to the army force. "The main core
is the Syrian army," the source said.
Senior regional sources said this week that Iran had sent
thousands of troops to Syria to bolster an offensive already
underway in Hama province and ahead of the Aleppo attack.
Iran says it has sent weapons and military advisers to
support its ally Assad, but has denied providing troops.
The Syrian army said in a statement its forces were fighting
in areas including Joubar and Harasta town near the capital
Damascus, Homs and Aleppo provinces.
"Military operations against the terrorist groups continue
along with intensive air strikes carried out by Syrian air force
and benefiting from the results of Russian strikes," it said.
Rami Abdulrahman, director of UK-based monitoring group the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said there were heavy
clashes near the Jebel Azzan region, about 12 km (8 miles) south
of Aleppo city.
The area that the army and Russian jets were targeting was
close to a main road heading south towards the capital Damascus,
Abdulrahman said.
The army had recaptured the village of Abtin from rebel
fighters, he said, as well as a tank battalion base close to
Sabiqiya village. Both villages lie close to Jebel Azzan. Rebels
had hit one army tank with a U.S.-made TOW anti-tank missile.
The military source said the rebel fighters were mainly from
the Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham and al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the
Nusra Front, as well as the Suqour al-Sham and Failaq al-Sham
insurgent groups.
The head of another rebel brigade, Fursan al Haq, which is
backed by Assad's foreign opponents and operates under the
umbrella of the Free Syrian Army, said his fighters had sent
more TOW missiles to the Aleppo area to try to stem the attack.
"The battle is ongoing, and the resistance is stronger than
the attack," Fares al Bayoush, told Reuters.
Since Russia launched air strikes in support of Assad, the
army has waged offensives against several insurgent-held regions
in western Syria, starting with areas of Hama, Idlib and Latakia
provinces taken by the rebels over the summer.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Dominic
Evans; Editing by Giles Elgood)