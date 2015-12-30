(Adds fresh rebel quotes and background)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT Dec 30 Syrian troops fought their way
into a rebel-held town in the southern province of Deraa on
Wednesday in an assault which rebels said was supported by the
heaviest Russian aerial bombing campaign so far in the south.
Troops were in Sheikh Maskin's main square and had taken
over the eastern and northern neighbourhoods of the town which
lies on a major supply route from the Syrian capital, Damascus,
to the city of Deraa, the army said in a statement.
A rebel source confirmed troops had entered parts of the
town and said fierce clashes were raging in the eastern
neighbourhood known as the Masaken - an area of dozens of
apartment buildings that formerly housed top army officers.
A commander in a leading rebel group fighting in the area
said the heavy Russian bombing on their posts, where rebels had
counted at least 100 raids in the past two days, had been
decisive in tipping the balance against the rebels.
"This is the heaviest Russian bombing on the side of the
regime in Deraa and without it the army, which faces manpower
shortages, would not have made these gains," said one commander
from Jabhat Thuwwar Souria, a group involved in the fighting.
Rebels from an array of groups - some of them backed by
Western powers and including the Islamist Muthana group - fought
back against the offensive near a former air base north of the
town of Sheikh Maskin, insurgents on the ground told Reuters.
The army assault on Sheikh Maskin is part of the
government's first major offensive in southern Syria since
Russia joined the fight on Sept. 30 to support its ally
President Bashar al-Assad.
Its recapture would consolidate the army's hold over the
heavily fortified region which has formed a southern line of
defence protecting Damascus.
Russia, which did not confirm the strikes and has up to now
concentrated on the northwest and coastal areas, has said it is
primarily targeting hardline Islamic State fighters.
Washington and other regional powers have regularly accused
it of striking other anti-Assad rebel groups, seen as more
moderate, that some in the West hope will form part of a future
settlement of the near five-year war.
The army took the Brigade 82 base from the rebels on
Tuesday, lost it as bad weather set in, and took it once more
overnight with the support of the air strikes, said rebels.
Syria's army said it had made advances overnight against
insurgents who it said were mainly al Qaeda inspired groups.
Sheikh Maskin, the main goal of the army's southern
campaign, lies on one of the main supply routes from the capital
Damascus to the city of Deraa, close to the border with Jordan.
Securing the town would allow the army to press further
south in mainly rebel held towns such as Ibtaa, Dael and in
Ataman near Deraa city.
Rebels from another mainstream anti-Assad armed opposition
alongside some Islamist groups said they shelled army posts in
the city of Izraa, a main government held town that has major
fortifications and is based to the east of Sheikh Maskin.
Activists and residents say Russian air strikes, in which
missiles and bombs are launched from a high altitude, are
distinct from Syrian air force strikes which rely more on barrel
bombs dropped from helicopters flying at a lesser height.
Rebels still control large parts of the region, that also
borders Israel, but have been largely on the defensive since
their failed offensive in June to take the government-controlled
part of Deraa city.
The south is the last major stronghold of the mainstream,
anti-Assad opposition, who have been weakened elsewhere by the
expansion of the ultra-hardline Islamic State group in the east
and north, and gains by the Nusra Front in the northwest.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)