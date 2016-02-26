BEIRUT Feb 27 A cessation of hostilities in Syria came into effect at the agreed time of midnight on Saturday (2200 GMT Friday), under a U.S.-Russian plan which warring sides in the five-year conflict have said would to commit to.

Syria's government and insurgents warring against it have said they would respect the halt to fighting.

The truce does not apply to Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliate the Nusra Front, and the Syrian government and Moscow have said they will not halt combat against those militants. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by G Crosse)