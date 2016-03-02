BEIRUT, March 2 Eighteen fighters were killed in
a car bomb blast that hit a Syrian insurgent group in the
southern province of Quneitra on Wednesday, a monitoring group
reported, and a rebel source said the attack was likely carried
out by hardline Islamists.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion
took place in the village of al-Isha, hitting a base belonging
to Jabhat Thuwwar Souria, a Free Syrian Army group.
Suhaib al-Ruhail, a spokesman for the Alwiyat al-Furqan
group which operates in the area, said it was most likely
carried out by "Daesh sleeper cells", a reference to Islamic
State.
The incident did not appear to be related to the current
cessation of hostilities between the Syrian government and its
allies and non-jihadist insurgent groups.
