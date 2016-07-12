* Aleppo rebel council has stockpiled staple goods-president
* Syrian govt, allied forces effectively blockade Aleppo
* Opposition looking at "alternative ways" into Aleppo
By Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT/AMMAN, July 12 Rebel areas of Aleppo have
stockpiled enough basic supplies to survive months of siege by
pro-Syrian government forces that cut off their half of the city
last week, even though some goods are already in short supply,
an opposition official said.
Syrian government forces backed by allies including
Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Russian air force last week advanced
to within a few hundred metres of the only road into the
rebel-held area of Aleppo, making it impassable for the several
hundred thousand people living under rebel control in Aleppo.
The advance has brought Damascus closer to achieving its
long-held aim of fully encircling rebel-held areas of Aleppo, a
major symbol of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad
now in its sixth year.
Rebel forces are fighting back in an attempt to reopen the
Castello road. The opposition does not expect the Syrian army
and its allies to storm the populous, rebel-held sector of
Aleppo, and is preparing for the possibility of a long siege.
As prices sky-rocket, opposition authorities are seeking to
ration consumption, to prevent hoarding, and to regulate prices
so traders do not overcharge, said Brita Hagi Hassan, president
of the city council for opposition-held Aleppo. He said
opposition authorities were also moving towards opening
"alternative ways" into the rebel-held part of the city.
"We have the capability to open new ways because the
situation is still under control," Hassan told Reuters. The
plans were secret, he added, speaking from rural areas west of
Aleppo after twice failing to enter the city last week.
Prices of non-perishable staple foods have tripled and fresh
produce has gone up by even more - if it is can be found at all.
A kilo of tomatoes, which are now in season, cost at least five
times more than they did before the blockade.
AIR STRIKES
The city council had stockpiled flour, wheat, fuel, sugar
and rice, and residents were being urged to adapt to the new
situation, Hassan said. "I reassured people on this matter ...
we can remain for several months without a problem," he said.
"There are posters, pamphlets and there will be a press
conference about this matter, so that the people are aware of
the new situation, because the situation is very bad."
Operators of generators had been told to cut back their use
to two hours a day, and the council had set aside fuel for
essential uses such as bakeries.
As part of their counter attack, rebel groups had heavily
shelled government-held areas of Aleppo, where the population is
estimated at slightly over 1 million people. Air strikes have
also targeted rebel-held areas of the city.
"The streets are abnormally quiet after several barrel bombs
hit our neighbourhood. People are waiting," said Malek Idrees, a
father of five who lives in rebel-held Aleppo.
"I could not find fresh produce for the last two days even
but there are no severe shortages with most goods still in the
markets," he told Reuters from the city. "I could not find bread
yesterday," he added.
The United Nations said it was deeply concerned about
increased fighting in and around Aleppo and called for
humanitarian aid access and the safe and rapid evacuation of
civilians.
U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said that intensified
hostilities between government forces and armed groups had cut
off 300,000 people.
Hassan put the population in rebel-held Aleppo at 400,000.
Assad is supported by Moscow, which launched air strikes in
September, as well as Iranian fighters and Lebanese Shi'ite
Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah has said it sees Aleppo as the
most important battle in Syria, equating it with the defence of
the capital Damascus.
Assad's allies say they are battling the al Qaeda-linked
Nusra Front in Aleppo. But Western-backed nationalist insurgents
loosely grouped under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA)
say they control the rebel-held part of the city.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans and Ralph
Boulton)