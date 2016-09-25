* Rebels attack to take back area seized by government
* Rebel-held eastern Aleppo pounded by heavy air strikes
* Scores killed in most fierce attack on Aleppo yet
* WFP says water flowing to 80 pct of Aleppo after cuts
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Sept 25 Warplanes bombed a strategic camp
on the northern edge of Aleppo on Sunday as Syrian government
and rebel forces battled for control of the high ground in a
Russian-backed offensive that has left Washington's Syria policy
in tatters.
Planes also continued to pound residential parts of the
town, flattening buildings, rebels and residents said. More than
250,000 civilians are trapped in the besieged opposition sector
and there is growing concern about the escalation in violence
since a ceasefire, announced just two weeks ago, unravelled.
The United Nations Security Council is due to meet at 11
a.m. (1500 GMT) to discuss the fighting but the latest campaign
for a decisive battlefield victory by President Bashar al-Assad
and his Russian and Iranian allies appears to have buried any
hope for diplomacy.
In their first major ground advance of the offensive, the
Syrian army and its militia allies seized control of the
Handarat Palestinian refugee camp, a few kilometres north of
Aleppo, only for rebels to counterattack a few hours later.
Rebels said on Sunday they had retaken the camp before the
bombing started.
"We retook the camp, but the regime burnt it with
phosphorous bombs ... We were able to protect it, but the
bombing burnt our vehicles," said Abu al-Hassanien, a commander
in a rebel operations room that includes the main brigades
fighting to repel the army assault.
The army, which is being helped by Iranian-backed militias,
Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group and a Palestinian
militia, acknowledged rebels had retaken Handarat.
"The Syrian army is targeting the armed groups positions in
Handarat camp," a military source was quoted on state media as
saying.
The assault on Aleppo could be the biggest battle yet in a
civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and
driven 11 million from their homes.
Residents say air strikes on eastern Aleppo since the
offensive was announced on Thursday have been more intense than
ever, using more powerful bombs. Scores of people have been
killed in the last few days.
Rebel officials said air strikes on Saturday hit at least
four areas of the opposition-held east, and they believe the
strikes are mostly being carried out by Russian warplanes. Video
of the blast sites shows huge craters several metres wide and
deep.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group
said at least 45 people, among them 10 children, were killed in
eastern Aleppo on Saturday.
The army says it is targeting only militants.
DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who hammered out the
truce over the course of months of intensive diplomacy, was left
pleading in vain this week with Russia to halt air strikes.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in an interview
aired on Sunday that Russia was guilty of prolonging the war in
Syria and may have committed war crimes by targetting an aid
convoy.
"(Russia) are guilty of protracting this war and making it
far more hideous," Johnson told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.
"When it comes to instances such as the bombing of aid
targets in Aleppo, we should be looking at whether or not that
targeting is done in the knowledge that those are wholly
innocent civilian targets, that is a war crime."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the "chilling
military escalation" in Aleppo, his spokesman said on Saturday.
Sunday's United Nations meeting, which will be public, was
requested by the United States, Britain and France.
In a meeting on Saturday in Boston, Kerry and his
counterparts from the EU, Britain, Germany, Italy and France
called on Russia to "take extraordinary steps to restore the
credibility of our efforts, including by halting the
indiscriminate bombing by the Syrian regime of its own people,
which has continually and egregiously undermined efforts to end
this war."
The war has ground on for nearly six years, with all
diplomatic efforts collapsing in failure. Half of Syria's
population has been made homeless, world powers and regional
states have been drawn in, and Islamic State - the enemy of
every other party to the conflict - has seized swathes of Syria
and neighbouring Iraq.
For most of that time, world powers seemed to accept that
neither Assad nor his opponents were likely to be capable of
decisive victory on the battlefield.
But Russia's apparent decision to abandon the peace process
this week could reflect a change in that calculus and a view
that victory is in reach, at least in the western cities where
the overwhelming majority of Syrians live.
Assad's fortunes improved a year ago when Russia joined the
war on his side. Since then, Washington has worked hard to
negotiate peace with Moscow, producing two ceasefires. But both
proved short-lived, with Assad, possibly scenting chances for
more battlefield success, showing no sign of compromise.
Moscow says Washington failed to live up to its side of the
latest deal by separating mainstream insurgents from hardened
jihadists.
FIERCE BATTLES
Outside Aleppo, anti-Assad fighters have been driven mostly
into rural areas. Nevertheless, they remain a potent fighting
force, which they demonstrated with an advance of their own on
Saturday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday
rebels, including the jihadist Jund al-Aqsa group, had seized
two villages in northern Hama province, an area that is close to
the coastal heartland of Assad's Alawite minority sect.
A Syrian military source said the army was "fighting fierce
battles" around the two villages, Maan and al-Kabariya.
Damascus and its allies including Shi'ite militia from Iran,
Iraq and Lebanon have encircled rebel-held areas of Aleppo
gradually this year, achieving their long-held objective of
fully besieging the area this summer with Russian air support.
A pro-government Iraqi militia commander in the Aleppo area
told Reuters the aim was to capture all of Aleppo within a week.
A Western diplomat said on Friday the only way for the
government to take the area quickly would be to totally destroy
it in "such a monstrous atrocity that it would resonate for
generations".
UNICEF, the U.N. children's charity, said on Saturday a
pumping station providing water for rebel-held eastern Aleppo
was destroyed by bombing and the rebels had responded by
shutting down a station supplying the rest of the city, leaving
2 million people without access to clean water.
Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health
Organisation, said on Saturday the water system was working "in
around 80 percent of the city - both sides".
(Additional reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam and
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Michelle Nichols and Yara Bayoumy
in New York; Writing by Anna Willard; Editing by Janet Lawrence)