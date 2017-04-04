BRUSSELS, April 4 The European Union's top
diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad held "primary responsibility", after a suspected
gas attack killed at least 58 people.
"Today the news is awful. This is a dramatic reminder that
the situation on the ground still continues to be dramatic in
many parts of Syria," Mogherini told reporters.
"Obviously there is a primary responsibility from the regime
because it has the primary responsibility of protecting its
people."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Alison Williams)