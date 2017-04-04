BRUSSELS, April 4 The European Union's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held "primary responsibility", after a suspected gas attack killed at least 58 people.

"Today the news is awful. This is a dramatic reminder that the situation on the ground still continues to be dramatic in many parts of Syria," Mogherini told reporters.

"Obviously there is a primary responsibility from the regime because it has the primary responsibility of protecting its people."

