(Adds more quotes)
MOSCOW May 31 Russia on Tuesday denied its
planes had conducted air strikes overnight against the Syrian
rebel-held city of Idlib, which the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights said had killed 23 people.
"Russian planes did not carry out any combat missions, to
say nothing of any air strikes, in the province of Idlib," Igor
Konashenkov, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, said in a
statement.
The Observatory had earlier said the air strikes targeted a
number of positions in the city, one of them next to a hospital.
Seven children were among the dead, Observatory Director Rami
Abdulrahman said.
The Turkish foreign ministry said the strikes had killed
more than 60 civilians and complained in a statement about what
it said were the "indefensible" crimes of the Russian and Syrian
governments.
Konashenkov called the Observatory's allegations "a horror
story" of the kind he said it had disseminated in the past and
said such pronouncements should be regarded with greater
scepticism.
Idlib is a stronghold of rebel groups including the al
Qaeda-linked Nusra Front.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry
Solovyov/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)