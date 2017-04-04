MOSCOW, April 4 Russian planes did not carry out
air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency
quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
"Russian military aircraft carried out no air strikes near
Khan Sheikhoun in the Idlib province," RIA quoted the ministry
as saying.
A suspected gas attack, believed to be by Syrian government
jets, killed at least 58 people in the northwestern province of
Idlib on Tuesday, a war monitoring group and medical workers
said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova)