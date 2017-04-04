ANKARA, April 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a suspected gas
attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, Turkish
presidential sources said.
The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed
at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight
in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical
workers said.
"President Erdogan touched on the use of chemical weapons
against civilians in Idlib. President Erdogan said such inhumane
attacks are unacceptable," a statement attributed to
presidential sources said.
They said the two leaders had also emphasized the importance
of maintaining the ongoing ceasefire in Syria.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by
Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)