ANKARA, April 4 Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey condemned a suspected
chemical attack on Syria's rebel-held town of Idlib, describing
it as a crime against humanity.
Speaking to reporters in the western Turkish province of
Isparta in comments broadcast on live television, Cavusoglu said
the suspected use of chemical weapons could derail the process
of Syrian peace talks being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed
at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight
in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical
workers said.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren
Butler)