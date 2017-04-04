GENEVA, April 4 United Nations war crimes
investigators said on Tuesday they were looking into an alleged
chemical weapons attack on a Syrian town in Idlib as well as
reports of a subsequent attack on a medical facility where
injured people were being treated.
In a statement condemning the attack that killed scores of
civilians, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said that the
use of chemical weapons as well as any deliberate targeting of
medical facilities "would amount to war crimes and serious
violations of human rights law".
"It is imperative for perpetrators of such attacks to be
identified and held accountable," said the independent panel led
by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro.
