DUBAI, March 16 Iran's foreign minister has
called Russia's decision to withdraw its forces from Syria "a
positive sign" that indicates a ceasefire between the Syrian
government and rebels could be sustained.
President Vladimir Putin made a surprise announcement on
Monday that most Russian forces would be withdrawn from Syria
after deploying in September to bolster President Bashar
al-Assad. A steady stream of warplanes has flown home since
then.
"The fact that Russia announced they are withdrawing part of
its forces indicates that they don't see an imminent need for
resort to force in maintaining the ceasefire," Iran's Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by Iran's
Press TV during a visit to Australia on Tuesday.
"That in and of itself could be a positive sign. We have to
wait and see," he added.
The Syrian government and the Western-backed opposition are
holding U.N.-mediated peace talks in Geneva as part of a
diplomatic push launched with U.S.-Russian support to end the
conflict. Iran supports Assad in the five-year-old conflict.
