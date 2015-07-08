PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIRUT, July 8 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has signed a law ratifying a fresh $1 billion credit line from top regional ally Iran, Syria's state news agency SANA said in a newsflash on Wednesday.
The credit line agreement was between two state-owned banks, the Syrian Commercial Bank and Export Development Bank of Iran, it said.
SANA reported on Tuesday that the deal was signed on May 19 and approved by the Syrian parliament. The money would be used for funding imports of goods and commodities and implementing projects, it said, without giving details. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.