World investment in green power down, money went further in 2016 -report
* Spending down by nearly a quarter due to efficiency, policy
DUBAI Nov 8 Iran will attend the next round of Syria peace talks, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Saturday, a week after Tehran threatened to withdraw from the process.
World and regional powers including Iran met in Vienna on Oct. 30 to discuss a political solution to Syria's civil war. Days later, Iran threatened to pull out of the next round of talks, blaming the "negative role" played by regional rival Saudi Arabia.
"Iran will be actively present in (Syria peace) talks, while announcing its standards and preserving its red lines," Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei's top foreign policy advisor, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
"We will support our ally, Syria, not only in defence field, but also in political arena," he added. Iran supports Syria's President Bashar al-Assad against rebels backed by regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.
Diplomats have said the next round of international talks is likely to begin later this week.
The Oct. 30 talks, which failed to reach a solution, marked the first time Iran and Saudi Arabia were at the same table to discuss Syria's civil war, which has killed more than 250,000 people and displaced millions over nearly five years.
The war has evolved into a wider proxy struggle between global powers, as Russia has joined the Assad-Iran axis and Western powers have stepped up support for Gulf Arab-backed rebels.
Iran has said it could support Assad's departure only if he is ousted in elections held after a ceasefire. Western and Gulf Arab powers say the Syrian strongman, whose crackdown on initially peaceful protests in 2011 triggered the war, must leave power as part of any credible peace process. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and Catherine Evans)
* Spending down by nearly a quarter due to efficiency, policy
OSLO, April 6 Norway and China are looking to increase cooperation on energy, a senior Norwegian official told Reuters, in another sign of thawing relations between Oslo and Beijing following a seven-year row over the Nobel Peace Prize.
LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices.