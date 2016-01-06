Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
DUBAI Jan 6 Iran's diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia will affect the Syrian peace talks, Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, adding his government would remain committed to the talks.
"Saudi Arabia's wrong decision will have an effect on (Syria) talks in Vienna and New York, but Tehran will stay committed," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Domestic and foreign companies likely will invest $14 billion in Argentina this year as firms open their pockets to make good on previously announced investments, the head of the government's investment promotion agency said on Tuesday.