UPDATE 1-N.Korea says American detainee Warmbier released on humanitarian grounds
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
MOSCOW, April 12 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow from April 13-15 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also said that three-ways talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria would take place on April 14 in Moscow.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.