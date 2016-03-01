JERUSALEM, March 1 Israel said on Tuesday that
Syrian government forces have used chemical weapons against
civilians since the start of a ceasefire aimed at preparing the
way for an end to the five-year civil war.
The truce, sponsored by Russia and the United States, began
on Saturday and has been dogged by opposition charges of
non-compliance by Damascus - something President Bashar al-Assad
has denied. It does not apply to missions against jihadist
rebels.
"The Syrians used military grade chemical weapons and lately
have been using materials, chlorine, against civilians,
including in these very days, after the supposed ceasefire,
dropping barrels of chlorine on civilians," Israeli Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon said in a speech to a conference organised
by the New Tech military and aviation group in Airport City,
near Tel Aviv. He did not provide further details.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the Syria
truce efforts on Sunday but said his country might still carry
out attacks in the neighbouring Arab state to thwart any threats
to its security.
A fact-finding mission of the global chemical weapons
watchdog (OPCW) concluded in 2014 that the use of chlorine gas
has been "systematic" in the Syrian civil war, even after the
country surrendered its stockpile of toxic weapons.
Both sides have denied using chlorine "barrel" bombs, which
the OPCW said are dropped out of helicopters. The Syrian air
force is the only party in the conflict known to have
helicopters.
A joint mission by the United Nations and the OPCW is
currently investigating who is responsible for the chemical
attacks.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)