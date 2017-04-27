UPDATE 4-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (Adds U.S. State Department comment in paragraphs 7-8)
MOSCOW, April 27 The Kremlin criticised Israeli air strikes on targets inside Syria on Thursday, saying Israel and other countries should avoid any action that heightens tension in the region.
Israel struck an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese group Hezbollah near Damascus airport on Thursday, Syrian rebel and regional intelligence sources said, targeting weapons sent from Iran via commercial and military cargo planes.
Asked about the Israeli strikes on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Syria's sovereignty should be respected.
Peskov said that the Russian and Israeli militaries were in constant contact. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (Adds U.S. State Department comment in paragraphs 7-8)
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 President Donald Trump on Friday will tighten rules on Americans traveling to Cuba and will restrict U.S. companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises controlled by the military, according to U.S. officials who have seen a draft presidential memorandum.