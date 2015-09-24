BEIRUT, Sept 24 Syrian government forces used
newly arrived Russian warplanes to bombard Islamic State
fighters in Aleppo province in northern Syria, a monitor said on
Thursday, in an attempt to break a siege on a nearby air base.
Air strikes that began during the week were accompanied by
ground attacks near the Kweiris air base in the east of Aleppo
province, where government troops have long been holed up, the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A recent Russian military buildup in Syria to bolster
Damascus has alarmed the United States and Western European
countries.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans)