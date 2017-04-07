BRUSSELS, April 7 The head of the European Union's executive arm said on Friday that use of chemical arms in Syria "must be answered", after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on an airbase in Syria that Washington said was used for such attacks.

"The US has informed the EU that these strikes were limited and seek to deter further chemical weapons atrocities," Juncker said in a statement. "The repeated use of such weapons must be answered.

"There is a clear distinction between air strikes on military targets and the use of chemical weapons against civilians." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Larry King)