CARTAGENA, Colombia, Sept 26 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry on Monday dismissed a suggestion from Syrian
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem that his government is
prepared to take part in a unity government, given its continued
bombing of the city of Aleppo.
"The Assad regime's statements are almost meaningless at
this point in time," Kerry told reporters in Cartagena, on a
trip for the signing of a peace deal between the Colombian
government and FARC rebels.
"So we will have to see whether or not anything can develop
in the next days that indicates a different approach from the
Russians and from the regime," Kerry said.
A Syrian government offensive to recapture all of Aleppo,
with Russian air support and Iranian support on the ground, has
been accompanied by bombing that residents describe as
unprecedented in its ferocity.
"I don't think the opposition is going to be particularly
excited about having a negotiation when they're being bombed and
starved," Kerry said.
In an interview with Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV, aired on
Monday, Moalem said the Damascus government has proposed a
political roadmap that could put an end to more than five years
of war in the Arab country.
He said Damascus would support the idea of holding a
referendum on a new constitution followed by parliamentary
elections and the formation of a unity government.
"While they're pounding Aleppo, dropping indiscriminate
bombs, killing women and children, talk of a unity government is
pretty complicated," Kerry said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Andrew Hay)