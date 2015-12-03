* Kerry: "This will not be won completely from the air"
BELGRADE, Dec 3 Syrian and other Arab ground
forces must be found to take on Islamic State, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Thursday, warning the militant group
would not be defeated by air strikes alone.
Kerry was speaking hours after Britain launched bombing
raids against Islamic State targets in Syria, joining forces
with France and the United States nearly three weeks after the
jihadist group killed 130 people in attacks across Paris.
British Prime Minister David Cameron says there are as many
as 70,000 moderate opposition fighters in Syria ready to take on
Islamic State with the help of foreign air strikes, an assertion
opponents of the bombing campaign have questioned.
"I think we know that without the ability to find some
ground forces that are prepared to take on Daesh, this will not
be won completely from the air," Kerry said, using an Arabic
term for the jihadist group.
Asked later if he meant Western ground forces, Kerry said
after a meeting in Belgrade of the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE): "(I'm) talking about Syrian and
Arab, as we have been consistently."
A U.S. official travelling with Kerry said the secretary of
state was speaking mainly of Syrian ground forces, but that it
was conceivable troops of other Arab nations could be involved.
"They have to be troops from those countries (who) know the
culture, know the groups, know the terrain, and are capable and
are supported by the coalition on the ground," the official told
reporters on condition of anonymity.
"So what he is referring to in Syria is largely Syrian
partners on the ground. It could possibly include Arab partners
but we're not at that stage right now."
In a policy reversal, the United States on Oct. 30 said it
would send up to 50 U.S. special forces to Syria to coordinate
on the ground with U.S.-backed rebels.
Kerry met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the
sidelines of the OSCE meeting, with Washington and Moscow at
odds over the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad more than
four years into a war that has killed over 250,000 people.
The West says Assad must go, but Russia launched its own air
strikes on Sept. 30 in support of his government, saying it was
going after Islamic State. Western officials say Russian jets
have hit mainly other anti-Assad rebels.
Kerry said a "political transition" in Syria would pave the
way for a united front against Islamic State - "the Syrian army
together with the opposition ... together with Russia, the
United States and others to go and fight Daesh".
"Just imagine how quickly this scourge could be eliminated,
in a matter of literally months, if we were able to secure that
kind of political resolution."
