MOSCOW, April 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will hold a meeting of his security council later on Friday to
discuss the U.S missile strikes on Syria, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia has suspended its Syria air safety agreement with the
United States following the missile strikes.
Peskov said Russia would keep technical and military
channels of communication open with Washington, but would not
exchange any information through them.
"In light of the missile strikes, risks (of collisions
between Russian and U.S. aircraft) are significantly higher,"
the spokesman told reporters.
The strikes were carried out in interests of Islamic State
and other radical groups operating in Syria, Peskov added.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Sujata Rao)