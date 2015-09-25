BEIRUT, Sept 25 Islamic State militants have
freed a Kurdish photographer they kidnapped last year in
northeastern Syria as part of a prisoner swap with a Kurdish
militia, the press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders
said on Friday.
The jihadists, who control large areas of Iraq and Syria,
are still holding a Kurdish reporter they kidnapped at the same
time, RSF said in a statement.
Massoud Aqeel was released on Sep. 21 under a deal between
Islamic State and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG),
which have seized wide areas of territory from Islamic State
this year. The group still holds reporter Farhad Hamo, RSF said.
The two men were working for Rudaw television, based in
Iraqi Kurdistan, it said. It did not say how many other
prisoners on either side had been released.
Islamic State is notorious for its brutal, documented
executions of captured fighters and civilians.
In August, it released 22 Christians it had abducted from
villages in northeastern Syria, according to the monitoring
group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rightsa monitor. But
other Christians, including more than 100 taken near Palmyra in
the centre of the country the same month, remained in IS
captivity.
