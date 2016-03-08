BEIRUT/AMMAN, March 8 The Syrian Kurdish militia
YPG on Tuesday accused Islamist and other rebel groups fighting
President Bashar al-Assad's forces of shelling a mainly Kurdish
residential district in the northern city of Aleppo with
chemical agents.
YPG fighters have been battling the insurgents for weeks on
a heavily contested frontline that includes the district and
countryside near Aleppo. Many insurgents view the YPG as allies
of Assad, a charge the Kurds deny. The YPG is a key ally of both
the United States and Russia in the fight against Islamic State.
A statement from the command of the People's Protection
Units (YPG) said rebels operating from opposition-held parts of
Aleppo had hit Sheikh Maqsoud with "chemical material believed
to be phosphorus with a yellow colouring" at 1500 local time.
In a letter the YPG said it had sent to a task force
monitoring Syria's current cessation of hostilities, the Kurdish
group said the shelling had come from a broad array of Syrian
opposition brigades, including the Islamist group Ahrar al Sham
and more mainstream rebels such as the Levant Group, Liwa 13 and
Nour al Din al-Zinki.
An Ahrar al Sham spokesman was not immediately available to
comment on the allegations.
Around 16 people were killed, mostly women and children,
after insurgents fired dozens of rockets on the mainly Kurdish
residential district on Sunday, according to Kurdish sources.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
civil war, said the Syrian al-Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front and
hardline Islamist insurgent groups had showered the district
with dozens of rockets in recent days.
Since Russia's intervention in the Syrian conflict,
government forces and their allies have been recapturing
territory lost last year in many parts of western Syria,
including Aleppo province.
Diplomats and analysts say the YPG fighters are taking
advantage of the insurgents' current focus on trying to fend off
the government forces' ground offensive to disrupt traffic on
the main highway overlooked by the Sheikh Maqsoud district that
is used by rebels to get into opposition-held areas of Aleppo.
Rebels say Kurdish snipers on the high ground in Sheikh
Maqsoud have shot and killed scores of civilians in recent weeks
in what they say are attacks coordinated with the Syrian army to
encircle rebel-held parts of the city, a charge the Kurds deny.
Jihadist groups are outside the cessation of hostilities
accord, which diplomats hope will pave the way for talks to end
the five-year-long conflict, in which more than 250,000 people
have been killed and around 11 million driven from their homes.
(Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut and Suleiman Al-Khalidi in
Amman; Editing by Gareth Jones)