BEIRUT Oct 20 Turkish jets on Wednesday
unleashed more than 20 air raids against the Syrian Democratic
Forces, a Kurd-led group of militias north of Aleppo, Kurdish
authorities and a war monitor said.
The jets targeted positions in the villages of al-Hasiya, Um
al-Qura and Um Hosh, which the SDF had captured from Islamic
State, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said late on
Wednesday.
Turkish jets carried out 26 airstrikes on 18 Syrian Kurdish
YPG militant targets in northern Syria and killed 160 to 200
militants, the Turkish army said on Thursday.
Turkey, a main backer of the insurgency against President
Bashar al-Assad, entered the Syrian conflict in August, using
its armour and air power to help Free Syrian Army rebel groups
take territory near the border held by Islamic State.
However, Ankara's intervention also aimed to prevent the SDF
from gaining more ground along the frontier and connect three de
facto autonomous Kurdish cantons in northern Syria that have
emerged during the five-year civil war.
The strongest force in the SDF is the Kurdish YPG militia,
which Turkey regards as the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), which it has been fighting within its own frontiers
for decades. The YPG and PKK deny having direct links.
The Turkey-backed FSA groups have in recent weeks been
pushing southwards from the frontier towards al-Bab, the last
big town held by Islamic State in northwest Syria. The villages
taken by the SDF from Islamic State also represented an advance
towards al-Bab.
