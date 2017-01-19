PARIS Jan 19 French prosecutors opened an investigation into cement group Lafarge's activities in Syria in October of last year on suspicion that it infringed custom rules, a judicial source said on Thursday.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin himself filed a complaint last September against Lafarge, now part of Switzerland-based LafargeHolcim, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said, declining to give more details.

A LafargeHolcim spokesman reached by Reuters could not immediately comment on the matter.

The group rejected last November suggestions that Syrian operations in 2013-2014 may have contributed to financing Islamic State militants.

Two human rights groups said at the time they had filed a legal complaint in Paris against Lafarge, saying some of its work in Syria may have made it complicit in financing Islamic State and in war crimes.

LafargeHolcim said last November that an investigation into the allegations was being conducted by several law firms mandated by the group's finance and audit committee. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Myriam Rivet in Paris and John Revill in Zurich; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Tom Heneghan)