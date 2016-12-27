* Lavrov says discussing with opposition before peace talks
* Opposition group says knows nothing of negotiations
* Russian officials see possible talks in Kazakhstan mid-Jan
* Opposition group urges rebels to cooperate in ceasefire
efforts
(Adds Syrian opposition statement)
By Andrew Osborn and Tom Perry
MOSCOW/BEIRUT, Dec 27 Russia's foreign minister
on Tuesday said the Syrian government was consulting with the
opposition ahead of possible peace talks, while a Saudi-backed
opposition group said it knew nothing of the negotiations but
supported a ceasefire.
In an interview with Interfax news agency, Sergei Lavrov did
not say where the consultations were taking place or which
opposition groups were taking part.
Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to
help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow where
they adopted a declaration setting out the principles any
agreement should adhere to.
Arrangements for the talks, which would not include the
United States and be distinct from separate intermittent
U.N.-brokered negotiations, remain hazy, but Moscow has said
they would take place in Kazakhstan, a close ally.
"During the recent meeting in Moscow with my colleagues from
Iran and Turkey we approved a joint declaration in which we
confirmed our readiness to guarantee a future agreement between
the Syrian government and the opposition," Lavrov told the
Interfax news agency in an interview.
"Negotiations about that are going on," he said. Interfax
said he was referring to talks between the opposition and the
Syrian government.
George Sabra, a member of the High Negotiations Committee, a
body grouping armed and political opponents of President Bashar
al-Assad, said it had no knowledge of the consultations.
The HNC includes armed groups fighting Assad under the
banner of the Free Syrian Army. It took part in a failed bid to
launch peace talks earlier this year. The HNC was established in
Saudi Arabia with Riyadh's backing in December 2015.
The HNC's general coordinator Riad Hijab in a statement
urged rebel groups to cooperate with "sincere regional efforts"
to reach a ceasefire but said it had not been invited to any
conference.
Hijab said confidence-building measures were needed to
create an atmosphere for political transition talks which should
be held in Geneva and sponsored by the United Nations.
"We support the shifts in positions of some international
powers and the positive, sincere efforts that could represent a
starting point for realising the Syrian people's aspirations,"
Hijab said in a written statement distributed to the media.
The HNC said it wants to see a truce that covers all of
Syria, in line with previous U.N. resolutions which forbid the
use of banned weapons such as barrel bombs and chemical agents.
The resolutions call for all sieges to be lifted, humanitarian
aid access and a halt in air strikes and forced displacement.
NO DATE FIXED FOR TALKS
Russia's foreign ministry later said Lavrov had discussed a
peace plan for Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in
a telephone call on Tuesday, without elaborating.
Lavrov also told Kerry that a U.S. decision to ease some
restrictions on arming Syrian rebels could lead to more
casualties, it said. Earlier Russian foreign ministry
spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the easing of the restrictions
could directly threaten Russian forces in Syria.
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia, Iran and
Turkey and Assad have agreed that Astana, the Kazakh capital,
should be the venue for new Syrian peace talks.
Russian officials say preparations for the talks are under
way, but that invitations to participants have not been sent out
and the exact timing has yet to be decided.
The officials, who have spoken of mid-January as a possible
date, said it is too early to talk about contacts with the HNC.
Lavrov spoke to Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Turkish counterpart,
by telephone on Tuesday. The two men agreed to push for a
nationwide ceasefire in Syria and to prepare for the Astana
talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The RIA news agency cited an unnamed diplomatic source as
saying that representatives from the Russian and Turkish
militaries were holding consultations with the Syrian opposition
in Ankara about how a possible nationwide ceasefire might work.
Separately on Tuesday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
he had evidence that U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria were
giving support to "terrorist groups" including Islamic State and
the Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD. The U.S. State
Department called the accusations "ludicrous."
Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan told Russia's
state-backed RT TV station in an interview that Saudi Arabia
should not be allowed to take part in the Syrian peace process,
the RIA news agency reported.
It cited him as saying he thought Riyadh's insistence that
Assad should step down meant it had no place at any talks.
He also said that Assad should have the right to stand in
the next presidential election if he wanted to, RIA said.
