ZURICH Jan 20 Internationally-brokered talks
between Syria's government and opposition groups should start
this month as planned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said on Wednesday after talks with U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry.
Speaking after his meeting with Kerry in the Swiss city of
Zurich, Lavrov told reporters neither he nor his U.S.
counterpart had thought about seeking a postponement of the
talks, which are scheduled to start in Geneva on Jan. 25.
Lavrov also said that a meeting this month between Kremlin
aide Vladislav Surkov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
Victoria Nuland to talk about Ukraine had been an initiative of
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Barack Obama.
Lavrov said contacts in this format were needed to help
ensure a long-term solution for the conflict between Kiev's
forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by John Miller; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Dmitry Solovyov and Andrew Osborn)