MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry on Friday to discuss separating Syria's
moderate opposition from the group formerly known as the Nusra
Front, Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov as saying.
Lavrov said a ceasefire deal on Syria that Russia agreed
with the United States was still working, the agencies reported.
He also said Russia was not using banned weapons in Syria
and demanded evidence from those accusing Moscow of hitting
civilian targets.
Comments by the U.S. State Department that Russian interests
or even cities could come under attack from militant Islamists
if Moscow continued air strikes in Syria are unacceptable,
Lavrov said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Alexander Winning)