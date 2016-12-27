UPDATE 2-Sailing-Teams co-operate to lead America's Cup into new era
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Syrian government was holding talks with the opposition ahead of a possible wider meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Interfax news agency reported.
Lavrov did not say where the current talks were being held.
President Vladimir Putin has that Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have all agreed that the Kazakh capital should be the venue for new Syrian peace negotiations.
The RIA news agency cited an unnamed diplomatic source earlier on Tuesday as saying that representatives from the Russian and Turkish militaries were holding consultations with the Syrian opposition in Ankara about how a possible nationwide ceasefire might work (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 New York City subway riders will not face a 25-cent hike on the system's base $2.75 fare, but the cost of weekly, monthly and bonus MetroCards will rise, the Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) said on Wednesday.
RIYADH, Jan 25 Saudi Arabia flaunted its new F-15SA fighter jet at an airshow in Riyadh on Wednesday, demonstrating that it has begun receiving items purchased six years ago in the priciest-ever U.S. arms sale to a foreign country.