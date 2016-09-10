UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival
DUBAI, Jan 29 The United Arab Emirates will offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid to boost tourism and trade, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syria in a phone call on Friday in the context of the talks between Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held earlier that day.
Lavrov and Cavusoglu agreed it was important for all parties concerned to fulfil the cessation of hostilities in Syria and resume the negotiation process, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Smith)
DUBAI, Jan 29 The United Arab Emirates will offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid to boost tourism and trade, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has had to change flight attendant and pilot rosters on services to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, an airline spokeswoman said Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING, Jan 29 Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.