U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will hold talks with Syria's foreign minister on Tuesday during a surprise visit to Damascus, a Syrian government official told Reuters.

The official said the talks were a follow-up to the Munich meeting in which world powers agreed to a cessation of hostilities that would let humanitarian aid be delivered in Syria.

The talks will include discussion of the resumption of peace talks set for Geneva on Feb. 25, including "procedural issues", the official said on condition of anonymity.

