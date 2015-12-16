BERLIN Dec 16 The goal of diplomatic efforts to end the four-year-old conflict in Syria is to reach a long-term solution that does not involve Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"This is about ending the war in Syria without Assad ... Assad can never be part of a long-term solution," Merkel told German lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, drawing applause. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)