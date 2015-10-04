(Adds details, context, quote)
BERLIN Oct 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told a German radio station that military efforts were necessary
in Syria even though they would not put and end to the
four-year-old civil war there.
Merkel said she had spoken to Russian President Vladimir
Putin about the conflict in Syria on the sidelines of a meeting
in Paris on Friday with him and the leaders of France and
Ukraine.
"Regarding Syria, I said for the first time: We will need
military efforts, but military efforts will not bring the
solution; we need a political process but that has not really
got going very well yet," she told Deutschlandfunk.
Merkel also said it would be necessary to involve the regime
of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in talks.
Her comments show that support is broadening for military
action in Syria and also that Assad will need to play a role at
the negotiating table in discussions on ending the war.
The United States and its allies are involved in military
action in Syria and Russia has also launched air strikes, saying
on Saturday it would step these up.
Germany is not taking part in any military action in Syria
but in neigbouring Iraq it is providing Kurdish Peshmerga forces
with weapons and training.
On the necessity of involving Assad's government in talks,
she said: "It doesn't mean that we don't see the terrible
effects of what Assad has done and is doing to this day with
barrel bombs against the population there," she said.
"But to get to a political solution, I need both the
representatives of the Syrian opposition and those who are
currently ruling in Damascus and others as well to get real
successes and then above all the allies of the respective
groups."
Merkel said she hoped such a process would get started now
and Russia, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran could play
an important role as well as Germany, France and Britain.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem has suggested it
would be impossible to end the crisis in his country solely
through political negotiations, saying on Friday that no one
should think they could achieve in talks what they failed to
achieve in the field.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin. Editing by Jane Merriman)