BEIRUT, April 7 Syria's information minister
said on Friday the U.S. strike that hit a Syrian army airbase in
Homs province was "limited" and he did not expect any further
military escalation.
"I believe this strike was limited in time and space, and it
was expected," Ramez Turjman said in a phone interview with
Syrian state television.
The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a
Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was
launched this week. The strike swiftly drew sharp criticism from
Russia.
Asked whether there would be a Russian response, Turjman
said Moscow was making statements to condemn the U.S. attack. "I
don't expect there will be any military escalation," he said.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry, editing by Larry
King)