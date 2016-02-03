(Adds senior U.N. official blaming Russian air strikes for
pause in Syria peace talks)
By John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Feb 3 Talks being mediated by the United
Nations to end the war in Syria are on hold, U.N. envoy Staffan
de Mistura said on Wednesday, while another official at the
United Nations blamed the suspension on Russia's latest military
escalation.
"I have concluded frankly that after the first week of
preparatory talks there is more work to be done, not only by us
but by the stakeholders," he said.
"I have indicated from the first day that I won't talk for
the sake of talking."
He was speaking after meeting opposition coordinator Riad
Hijab, who had just arrived in Geneva.
A senior U.N. official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that de Mistura called a halt to the talks after
Russia increased air strikes to help the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, undermining the negotiating process.
"I think the special envoy decided to suspend the talks
because the (United Nations) did not want to be associated with
the Russian escalation in Syria, which risks undermining the
talks completely," the official said.
"The stepped up airstrikes gain the government ground, but
also aim at humiliating the opposition on the ground and in
Geneva," he added.
Hijab told reporters that it was not the last chance for
peace, but the opposition would not return to peace talks
without evidence of humanitarian improvements on the ground. The
pause was a chance for the international community to put
pressure on Assad and his allies, he said.
The pause came abruptly after several days of stuttering
progress and postponed meetings, without De Mistura ever getting
the two sides in a dialogue. De Mistura's office initially said
the talks would resume on Feb. 25 but later issued a statement
saying the could start again before that date.
It also came after intensified Syrian government advances
backed by Russian air strikes on rebel positions in northern
Aleppo.
Hijab blamed the Syrian government delegation for
collapsing the talks, but its leader Bashar Ja'afari said it was
"a failure of everybody except the government of the Syrian Arab
Republic."
Ja'afari told reporters that he had known for "hours" that
the opposition wanted to withdraw and accused De Mistura of
pausing the talks to avert a walk-out.
"We consider that the style used by the Special Envoy to
justify the withdrawal of Riyadh delegation under instructions
from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey was not subjective. It
didn't say the truth as it was," Ja'afari said.
Those regional powers, along with the United States, Russia
Iran and others, comprise the "International Syria Support
Group" (ISSG), which has thrown its weight behind De Mistura's
initiative, without always agreeing on how he should go about
it.
"We are waiting for the United States to stop leading from
the back, and the Russians, who are co-broker of the ISSG, to
stop adding fuel to the fire," said opposition spokeswoman Farah
al-Atassi.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov and other top ISSG diplomats are expected
to meet at the annual Munich security conference on Feb. 11.
"I will be asking for the ISSG to convene as soon as
possible, hopefully in Munich, and for the U.N. Security Council
to meet and reconvene on Feb. 25," De Mistura said.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier also said he
saw an opportunity for negotiations at the Munich conference.
De Mistura said he planned to go to London for a Syria
humanitarian pledging conference on Thursday, since the plight
of Syria's 5 million refugees would be an additional incentive
to reconvene the talks.
The Swedish-Italian diplomat apologised to reporters who had
waited in sleet and hail while he spent 2 1/2 hours meeting the
opposition delegation. He said he was neither frustrated nor
disappointed by having to pause the talks.
"I have been long enough at the U.N. to know that when you
have a five-year war that has had so many difficult moments you
have to be determined but also realistic."
(Reporting by John Irish, Stephanie Nebehay, Kinda Makieh, and
Tom Miles; additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New
York; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Toni
Reinhold, Grant McCool)