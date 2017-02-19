MUNICH Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria
said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim
to see if there was a window for political negotiations to
advance.
"Astana is the only place for the cessation of hostilities
and Geneva is to see if there is any space for political
discussion," Staffan de Mistura told delegates at the Munich
Security Conference, referring to separate ceasefire talks in
the Kazakh capital between Turkey, Russia and Iran.
He said the Geneva talks would be based on U.N. Security
Council resolution 2254.
"I can't tell you (if it will succeed), but we have to push
for momentum. Even a ceasefire cannot hold too long if there is
no political (solution)."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Potter)