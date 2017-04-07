NEWSMAKER-BHP's new chairman built reputation on Amcor turnaround
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
BRUSSELS, April 7 The European Union on Friday said U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase had the "understandable intention" of preventing more chemical attacks but stressed that a negotiate solution was the only way out of the conflict.
"The US has informed the European Union that ... they launched a strike on Shayrat Airfield in Syria with the understandable intention to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," the EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on behalf of the bloc's 28 member states.
"The US also informed us that these strikes are limited and focused on preventing and deterring further use of chemical weapons atrocities ... Those found responsible should be sanctioned within the framework of the United Nations."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.