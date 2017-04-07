BRUSSELS, April 7 The European Union on Friday said U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase had the "understandable intention" of preventing more chemical attacks but stressed that a negotiate solution was the only way out of the conflict.

"The US has informed the European Union that ... they launched a strike on Shayrat Airfield in Syria with the understandable intention to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," the EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on behalf of the bloc's 28 member states.

"The US also informed us that these strikes are limited and focused on preventing and deterring further use of chemical weapons atrocities ... Those found responsible should be sanctioned within the framework of the United Nations."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)