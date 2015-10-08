BRUSSELS Oct 8 NATO is ready to send troops to
Turkey to defend its ally against threats on its southern flank,
the head of the U.S.-led alliance said on Thursday after
violations of Turkish airspace by Russia jets conducting air
strikes in Syria.
"NATO is ready and able to defend all allies, including
Turkey against any threats," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters
before a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels that will
be dominated by the Syria crisis.
"NATO has already responded by increasing our capacity, our
ability, our preparedness to deploy forces including to the
south, including in Turkey," he said, noting that Russia's air
and cruise missile strikes were "reasons for concern".
He also said no decision had been taken on NATO troop levels
in Afghanistan.
