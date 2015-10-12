(Adds quote, comments on Afghanistan)
STAVANGER, Norway Oct 12 Russia's continued
support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is only serving to
prolong the crisis there, NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg said on Monday.
Speaking to NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Norway,
he said: "Russia should play a constructive role in the fight
against (Islamic State). To support the Assad regime is not
constructive. This is only prolonging the war in Syria."
He said there were no plans for the U.S.-led military
alliance itself to send forces into Syria. "There are no plans
for NATO as an alliance to go into Syria," he said.
Russia, Assad's main international backer, has sent its
warplanes to strike anti-Assad opposition forces despite the
United States and its allies urging Moscow to withdraw support
from the Syrian leader and concentrate its firepower on Islamic
State militants.
Tensions have further mounted with NATO accusing Russian
warplanes of violating the airspace of NATO member Turkey during
their sorties.
On the question of NATO troop levels in Afghanistan,
Stoltenberg said NATO allies were continuing discussion of a
planned withdrawal by the end of 2016.
But he said the Alliance would not leave Afghanistan
entirely. "NATO is not going to leave Afghanistan, NATO will
stay in Afghanistan. What we are discussing is in what way are
we going to support the Afghans.
"Even if the support mission ends at the end of 2016 we will
not leave Afghanistan. The main idea is that we will continue to
support in one way or another," he said.
