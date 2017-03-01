(Adds Islamic State attack)
BEIRUT, March 1 The Turkish army and allied
Syrian rebels attacked villages held by U.S.-allied militias
near the city of Manbij in northern Syria on Wednesday, a
spokesman for the militias said, an escalation of Turkey's
military campaign in the border area.
There was no immediate comment from Turkey, which is waging
its "Euphrates Shield" campaign with Syrian rebels to drive both
Islamic State and Kurdish militias away from the frontier, but
the militia spokesman said there had been heavy bombardment.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said this week Manbij was
the next target of the campaign following the capture of al-Bab
from Islamic State last week.
The new attack focused on a string of villages controlled by
the Manbij Military Council, part of the U.S.-backed Syrian
Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, the spokesman for the Manbij
Military Council told Reuters.
"There is a very big attack by the Euphrates Shield and
Turkish army on the villages and areas of the Manbij Military
Council," Sharfan Darwish said. He named eight villages some 27
km (17 miles) west of Manbij. "There are fierce clashes ... and
heavy artillery bombardment."
The fighting was the fiercest between the two sides since
August last year, when Turkey and the rebels fought SDF-allied
groups in an advance towards Manbij from the Turkish border. The
area has been mostly calm since a ceasefire that month which the
United States helped to broker.
An upsurge in fighting between sides supported by two
powerful NATO members will pose even more of a challenge for
U.S. strategy in the battle against Islamic State, and further
complicate northern Syria's already crowded battlefield.
A separate statement from the Manbij Military Council said
Islamic State fighters had attacked the SDF in villages 20 km
south of Manbij at exactly the same time as the Turkish attack
began. It did not explicitly state that the attacks were
coordinated, however.
The SDF includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, viewed by
Turkey as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a
group that has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.
The YPG helped capture Manbij from Islamic State last year
in a U.S.-backed campaign fought under the SDF banner. The YPG
has subsequently said it has withdrawn from Manbij. But Turkey
continues to assert that the group remains in the city.
Darwish said the SDF was exercising "self restraint" since
Erdogan's comments, but would defend Manbij if necessary.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Dominic
Evans)