WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. military gave
Russian forces advanced notice of its strikes on a Syrian
airbase and did not hit sections of the base where the Russians
were believed to be present, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff
Davis said on Thursday.
Davis, briefing reporters on the operation, said the U.S.
military had "multiple" conversations with Russian forces on
Thursday before the strike, using a line of communication that
had previously been established to prevent an accidental clash
in Syria during the fight against Islamic State.
