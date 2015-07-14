BEIRUT, July 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said on Tuesday he was confident his top regional ally Iran
would step up its efforts to back "just causes", suggesting he
expects more backing from Tehran in his fight against insurgents
after a nuclear deal.
"We are confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will
support, with greater drive, just causes of nations and work for
peace and stability in the region and the world," Assad said in
a message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The message was published by state news agency SANA.
Assad also called the atomic agreement sealed in Vienna a
"major turning point" in the history of Iran, the region and the
world.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Tom Perry/Samia
Nakhoul)