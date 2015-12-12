BEIRUT Dec 12 Truces between the government and
opposition fighters in Syria only benefit Damascus, the leader
of one of the largest insurgent groups in the conflict said in
comments broadcast on Saturday.
The comments by Abu Mohamad al-Golani, head of al Qaeda's
Syria wing Nusra Front, came after the implementation of a truce
deal in Waer, the last insurgent-held area of Homs city, between
the local government and insurgents.
"Truces are the first step to surrender and take place only
in the interests of the regime," he said in comments to
reporters broadcast on the opposition-affiliated Orient News TV
channel.
It was not immediately clear when the recording took place.
Golani's face was digitally obscured.
Under the Waer deal, fighters who rejected the terms and
some civilians were allowed leave and humanitarian aid was
allowed in. Nusra Front fighters were among those who rejected
the ceasefire and left.
A senior United Nations official told Reuters this week the
Waer ceasefire was a good model to build on and could help
promote a nationwide truce in the nearly five-year conflict that
has killed 250,000 people.
U.N. officials were present when fighters started to leave
Waer last week.
Golani also criticised a Saudi-hosted Syrian opposition
conference held last week as "a conspiracy" and said fighters
who had attended had not followed the orders of their leaders.
Nusra Front, a Sunni Muslim hardline group, was not invited,
and Golani said would not have wanted to attend anyway.
"(The conference) was not in the interests of the people of
Syria, which is unacceptable," he said. He also added that those
who attended did not have the ability to implement any outcomes
on the ground.
Golani gave a rare two-part interview to the Qatari-financed
Al Jazeera channel earlier this year in what appeared to be an
attempt by his group to cast itself to an Arab audience as a
Syrian national movement.
"We took the path of jihad and we have to complete the
process, and we are talking about liberating more than 80
percent of Syrian territory," he said on Orient News.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Beirut and Ali Abdelatti in
Cairo; Editing by Ros Russell)