By Jonathan Landay and Matt Spetalnick
| WASHINGTON, Sept 23
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The United States was
relegated to the sidelines of the Syrian war on Friday as an
all-out assault by Syrian government and Russian forces on
opposition-held Aleppo threatened to unleash a new refugee wave
and drive U.S.-backed rebels into the ranks of al Qaeda's Syrian
branch, U.S. officials and experts said.
Moscow's direct participation in the offensive left fading
hope for U.S.-Russian peace efforts, raising the likelihood that
U.S. President Barack Obama's successor will inherit a worsening
conflict.
Entering its sixth year, the Syrian civil war already has
left some 250,000 people dead, uprooted more than 11 million and
provided a base for Islamic State to launch and inspire attacks
in the West.
"For the next president on Day One, this becomes the problem
from hell," said Frederic Hof, a former Obama adviser on Syria
who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank. "It's a problem
that's going to persist in one way or another throughout the
first term of the next president and probably beyond."
A U.S. official suggested White House plans to keep Syrian
chaos under control as Obama leaves office have been upended.
"It was hoped that they could turn over a simmering mess to
the next president," said a U.S. official. "But what happened
was that the simmering mess blew up and now they are going to
have to figure out what to do."
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
that Russian aircraft, long-range artillery and special forces
advisers were directly participating with Syrian government
forces in the drive to conquer eastern Aleppo, the largest urban
stronghold of the U.S.-backed moderate opposition.
Shiite militiamen from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan also
were involved in the assault on the devastated enclave, where an
estimated 250,000 civilians were suffering the most intense
airstrikes of the war, they said.
"The Russians are actively participating in the current
offensive in Aleppo," said one U.S. official. "It appears to be
a no-holds barred attempt to crush the opposition."
Russian aircraft were flying sorties at the same rate -
about 40 per day - as they were before Washington and Moscow
negotiated a failed ceasefire between the Syria government and
opposition forces in February, the officials said.
Some U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russian
President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of Obama's refusal
to intervene militarily in Syria and his lame duck status to
seize as much territory as possible before the new U.S.
president takes office.
These officials argue that Russia has not sincerely engaged
in peace-making efforts and that Putin aims to weaken the
opposition as rapidly as possible, a goal in which he is
gradually succeeding.
Damascus announced the offensive on Thursday as Secretary of
State John Kerry and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov failed to
salvage a ceasefire that collapsed on Monday. The ceasefire was
supposed to lead to U.S.-Russian cooperation on airstrikes
against Islamic State and al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, formerly
known as the Nusra Front.
OBAMA'S OPTIONS
What course Obama will now take remained unclear.
"There doesn't seem to be a Plan B right now," Hof said.
Obama has sought to restrict U.S. involvement in Syria,
repeatedly rejecting proposals by advisers for actions such as
establishing a no-fly zone or arming the moderate opposition
fighting to topple President Bashar Assad.
"One of the things that haunts me the most was our failure
to ask ourselves about the consequences of inaction," said one
former senior official involved in Syria policy. "We were always
focused on the consequences of action ... But we should have
also considered how doing nothing for several years might have
an impact on U.S. credibility and the conflict more broadly."
Obama has limited the U.S. role to supporting groups
fighting Islamic State in northeastern Syria. He has pursued
talks with Russia, which intervened on Assad's behalf in
September 2015, on a peace accord between U.S.-backed moderate
rebels and Damascus.
Obama, however, no longer can count on securing a ceasefire
that will keep a lid on the crisis until his successor is
sworn-in on Jan. 20, experts said.
Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute think tank said
he doubted that Obama would adopt a more robust policy.
"Given the posture the Obama administration has developed
with regards to how it faces the war in Syria, I don't see it
shifting the strategy," he said. "That would be the most
extraordinary foreign policy shift in the last eight years."
Obama, however, faces the prospect of a deepening
humanitarian disaster, officials and experts said.
The fall of Aleppo could unleash a new wave of migrants
fleeing toward Europe, which has been struggling since last year
to accommodate more than 1 million refugees.
Moreover, U.S.-backed rebels, dismayed over what they saw as
Obama's abandonment of Aleppo, could begin joining al Qaeda's
Syrian branch. It is widely regarded as the most effective
opposition group and has vehemently rejected a negotiated
settlement with Assad, U.S. officials and experts said.
Lister, who maintains contacts with rebels inside Syria,
said opposition leaders are growing disillusioned with U.S.
efforts to negotiate a diplomatic solution with Assad's main
military backer.
"Things are deteriorating so quickly now. The U.S. is losing
leverage on the ground every week," he said.
