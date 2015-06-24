BEIRUT, June 24 Syrian state television said on
Wednesday the army and allied militia had secured the perimeter
of an oil field near the central city of Palmyra which had been
the focus of recent heavy fighting with Islamic State militants.
The report said the army took control of the area
surrounding Jazal field, territory that contains important sites
for energy production in Homs province, and killed a number of
Islamic State fighters.
The advance appeared to be an attempt to shore up defence
lines near Palmyra, an Islamic State-held city home to Roman
ruins that are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Jazal is a medium-sized field in Syria that produced several
thousand barrels of oil per day when functioning under normal
conditions. The area, which lies to the north west of Palmyra,
includes a complex for natural gas extraction.
Islamic State captured Palmyra in May in a major blow to the
military. A source in Syria briefed on developments said on
Tuesday the army's operations in the area were aimed at shoring
up defences but were not immediate preparations for retaking the
city.
Syria's defence minister visited army units in the Homs
countryside earlier this month in what appeared to be the latest
in a series of morale-boosting trips by senior officials to
military outposts.
On Tuesday Kurdish-led forces also seized the town of Ain
Issa in northern Syria from Islamic State after capturing a
military base overnight. They were aided by U.S.-led air strikes
in some of the most significant gains yet against the militants
who had made major advances in Syria and Iraq in May.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Raisa Kasolowsky)